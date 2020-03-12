The VP of Cimarex Energy (XEC) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP of Cimarex Energy (XEC), Gary Abbott, bought shares of XEC for $161.3K.

This is Abbott’s first Buy trade following 12 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Gary Abbott’s holding in the company was increased by 6.61% to a total of $2.67 million.

Based on Cimarex Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $657 million and GAAP net loss of $383 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $624 million and had a net profit of $312 million. The company has a one-year high of $72.91 and a one-year low of $13.01.

Seven different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Cimarex Energy has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.