The VP of Chemed (CHE) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP of Chemed (CHE), Thomas Hutton, sold shares of CHE for $1.57M.

Following Thomas Hutton’s last CHE Sell transaction on March 20, 2014, the stock climbed by 277.6%. In addition to Thomas Hutton, 3 other CHE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Chemed’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $522 million and quarterly net profit of $65.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $458 million and had a net profit of $54.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $513.75 and a one-year low of $313.49. CHE’s market cap is $5.83B and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.27.

The insider sentiment on Chemed has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.