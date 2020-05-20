The VP of Carbo Ceramics (CRRTQ) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP of Carbo Ceramics (CRRTQ), Don Conkle, sold shares of CRRTQ for $804.

This is Conkle’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Carbo Ceramics has an average volume of 219.89K. The company has a one-year high of $2.99 and a one-year low of $0.01.

Don Conkle’s trades have generated a -45.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CARBO Ceramics, Inc. is an oilfield services technology company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of ceramic proppant and resin-coated sand. It operates through two segments: Oilfield & Industrial Technologies & Services; and Environmental Technologies & Services. The Oilfield & Industrial Technologies & Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic technology products and services, base ceramic proppant and frac sand for both the oilfield and industrial sectors. The Environmental Technologies & Services segment intends to protect operators assets, minimize environmental risks and lower lease operating expense. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.