The VP of Advanced Development of Frequency Electronics (FEIM) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP of Advanced Development of Frequency Electronics (FEIM), Thomas Mcclelland, sold shares of FEIM for $20.06K.

In addition to Thomas Mcclelland, 3 other FEIM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $12.33 and a one-year low of $9.15.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20.06K worth of FEIM shares and purchased $370.8K worth of FEIM shares. The insider sentiment on Frequency Electronics has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments.