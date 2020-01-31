The VP of Administration of Winnebago Industries (WGO) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP of Administration of Winnebago Industries (WGO), Bret Woodson, sold shares of WGO for $191.4K.

In addition to Bret Woodson, one other WGO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Winnebago Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $588 million and quarterly net profit of $14.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $494 million and had a net profit of $22.16 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.31 and a one-year low of $26.69. Currently, Winnebago Industries has an average volume of 586.36K.

The insider sentiment on Winnebago Industries has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Chris-Craft marine, Winnebago motorhomes and Winnebago specialty vehicles.