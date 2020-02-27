The VP Marketing of Tucows (TCX) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP Marketing of Tucows (TCX), Michael Goldstein, bought shares of TCX for $10.01K.

Following this transaction Michael Goldstein’s holding in the company was increased by 6.22% to a total of $172.1K. This is Goldstein’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Tucows’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $85.95 million and quarterly net profit of $5.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $85.61 million and had a net profit of $4.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.21 and a one-year low of $45.01. Currently, Tucows has an average volume of 54.89K.

Starting in March 2019, TCX received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Tucows has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company, which engages in the provision of domain names, email, and other services. The company operates through the following segments: Domain Services and Network Access Services. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services; value added services; and portfolio services.