The VP Marketing of Tucows is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the VP Marketing of Tucows (TCX), Michael Goldstein, exercised options to buy 782 TCX shares at $8.56 a share, for a total transaction value of $6,693. The options were close to expired and Michael Goldstein retained stocks.

Following this transaction Michael Goldstein’s holding in the company was increased by 22.88% to a total of $215.5K. Following Michael Goldstein’s last TCX Buy transaction on February 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

Based on Tucows’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $85.95 million and quarterly net profit of $5.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $85.61 million and had a net profit of $4.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.21 and a one-year low of $42.50. TCX’s market cap is $545 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.70.

Starting in May 2019, TCX received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Tucows has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company, which engages in the provision of domain names, email, and other services. The company operates through the following segments: Domain Services and Network Access Services. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services; value added services; and portfolio services. The Network Access Services segment sells retail mobile phones and services to individuals and small businesses through the Ting website. It also offers services under four brands: OpenSRS, YummyNames, Hover, and Ting. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.