The VP-Marketing of Research Frontiers (REFR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP-Marketing of Research Frontiers (REFR), Michael Lapointe, bought shares of REFR for $13.57K.

Following this transaction Michael Lapointe’s holding in the company was increased by 23.67% to a total of $164.3K. In addition to Michael Lapointe, 2 other REFR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Research Frontiers has an average volume of 80.11K. The company has a one-year high of $5.70 and a one-year low of $1.66. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.78.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $938.6K worth of REFR shares and purchased $138.3K worth of REFR shares.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Research Frontiers, Inc. engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs. The company was founded by Robert L. Saxe in October 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, NY.