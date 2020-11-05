The VP IT & CIO of Standard Motor Products (SMP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP IT & CIO of Standard Motor Products (SMP), Ray Nicholas, sold shares of SMP for $68.87K.

Following Ray Nicholas’ last SMP Sell transaction on August 03, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.6%. In addition to Ray Nicholas, one other SMP executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Standard Motor Products’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $344 million and quarterly net profit of $28.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $308 million and had a net profit of $14.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $55.85 and a one-year low of $33.94. Currently, Standard Motor Products has an average volume of 77.10K.

The insider sentiment on Standard Motor Products has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control Segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories, and windshield washer system parts. The company was founded by Elias Fife and Ralph van Allen in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.