The VP HR, CC & Comm of Northwestern (NWE) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP HR, CC & Comm of Northwestern (NWE), Bobbi Schroeppel, sold shares of NWE for $50.33K.

Following Bobbi Schroeppel’s last NWE Sell transaction on August 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.9%. In addition to Bobbi Schroeppel, one other NWE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Northwestern’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $328 million and quarterly net profit of $59.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $309 million and had a net profit of $66.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $80.52 and a one-year low of $67.36. NWE’s market cap is $3.87B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.26.

The insider sentiment on Northwestern has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other.