The VP & Grp General Mgr, AIPG of Amphenol is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the VP & Grp General Mgr, AIPG of Amphenol (APH), Martin Booker, exercised options to sell 44,000 APH shares at $39.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.59M.

Following Martin Booker’s last APH Sell transaction on November 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $110.24 and a one-year low of $63.05. APH’s market cap is $31.56 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.50. Currently, Amphenol has an average volume of 109.39K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.71, reflecting a -6.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Amphenol has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of interconnect products. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment comprises connector and connector systems, value-add products, and other products such as antennas and sensors, used in a applications in a diverse set of end markets. The Cable Products and Solutions segment includes value-add products and components for use in the broadband communications and information technology markets as well as certain applications in other markets. Its products include electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. The company was founded by Schmitt J. Arthur in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, CT.