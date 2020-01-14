The VP, General Counsel & Secy of Photronics (PLAB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP, General Counsel & Secy of Photronics (PLAB), Richelle Burr, sold shares of PLAB for $59.28K.

Following Richelle Burr’s last PLAB Sell transaction on January 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.0%. In addition to Richelle Burr, 5 other PLAB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Photronics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $156 million and quarterly net profit of $9.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $145 million and had a net profit of $12.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.75 and a one-year low of $7.95. Currently, Photronics has an average volume of 731.60K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $715.9K worth of PLAB shares and purchased $253.9K worth of PLAB shares. The insider sentiment on Photronics has been neutral according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Photronics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of photomasks. It manufactures of semiconductors and flat panel displays, and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, and a variety of flat panel displays, and to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. The company operates principally from nine manufacturing facilities; two of which are located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea, and three in the United States. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.