The VP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. of HB Fuller (FUL) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. of HB Fuller (FUL), Timothy Keenan, sold shares of FUL for $198.2K.

In addition to Timothy Keenan, one other FUL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $52.40 and a one-year low of $39.22. Currently, HB Fuller has an average volume of 350.51K. FUL’s market cap is $2.5B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.34.

The insider sentiment on HB Fuller has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

H.B. Fuller Co. engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through six operating segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Products, Engineering and Royal Adhesives.