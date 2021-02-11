The VP – Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of ArcBest (ARCB) is Selling Shares

On February 9, the VP – Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of ArcBest (ARCB), Michael R. Johns, sold shares of ARCB for $85.82K.

Following Michael R. Johns’ last ARCB Sell transaction on August 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 21.0%.

Based on ArcBest’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $816 million and quarterly net profit of $23.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $717 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.55 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.94 and a one-year low of $13.54. Currently, ArcBest has an average volume of 575.64K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.40, reflecting a -6.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on ArcBest has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ArcBest Corp. is a holding company which engages in the provision of freight transportation services and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services. The ArcBest segment refers to the operations of the company’s expedite, truckload, and truckload-dedicated businesses as well as its premium logistics services; international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service offerings. The FleetNet segment covers the operations of FleetNet America, Inc., and certain other subsidiaries that provide roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through a network of third-party service providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, AR.