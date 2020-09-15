The VP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary of Badger Meter (BMI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary of Badger Meter (BMI), William Bergum, bought shares of BMI for $27.11K.

This recent transaction increases William Bergum’s holding in the company by 13.45% to a total of $1.45 million. This is Bergum’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $70.84 and a one-year low of $41.50. BMI’s market cap is $1.83 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 38.60. Currently, Badger Meter has an average volume of 143.09K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.00, reflecting a -5.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $140.8K worth of BMI shares and purchased $27.11K worth of BMI shares. The insider sentiment on Badger Meter has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Badger Meter, Inc. engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities. Flow Instrumentation products includes meters and valves sold worldwide to various industries for water and other fluids. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.