The VP GC & Sec of MGE Energy (MGEE) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP GC & Sec of MGE Energy (MGEE), Renlund Cari Anne, bought shares of MGEE for $10.13K.

This recent transaction increases Renlund Cari Anne’s holding in the company by 911.76% to a total of $11.95K. In addition to Renlund Cari Anne, 5 other MGEE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $83.26 and a one-year low of $47.19. Currently, MGE Energy has an average volume of 51.99K. MGEE’s market cap is $2.3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.50.

Renlund Cari Anne’s trades have generated a 4.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MGE Energy, Inc. provides natural gas and electric services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity. The Regulated Gas Utility Operations segment engages in purchasing and distributing natural gas. The Non-Regulated Energy Operations segment engages in owning and leasing electric generating capacity. The Transmission Investments segment represents investment in American Transmission Company LLC, a company engaged in the business of providing electric transmission services primarily in Wisconsin. The All Other segment invests in companies and property that relate to the regulated operations and financing the regulated operations. MGE Energy was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.