The VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance of Hillenbrand (HI) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance of Hillenbrand (HI), FARRELL NICHOLAS, bought shares of HI for $20.86K.

Following this transaction FARRELL NICHOLAS R’s holding in the company was increased by 11.73% to a total of $205K. In addition to FARRELL NICHOLAS, 4 other HI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Hillenbrand’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $567 million and GAAP net loss of $3.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $410 million and had a net profit of $28.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.08 and a one-year low of $19.54. Currently, Hillenbrand has an average volume of 817.25K.

Starting in July 2019, HI received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Hillenbrand has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

FARRELL NICHOLAS R's trades have generated a -12.8% average return based on past transactions.

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Process Equipment Group and Batesville.