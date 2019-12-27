The VP Finance of Trimble Navigation (TRMB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP Finance of Trimble Navigation (TRMB), Julie Shepard, sold shares of TRMB for $168K.

Following Julie Shepard’s last TRMB Sell transaction on November 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.1%. In addition to Julie Shepard, 3 other TRMB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.25 and a one-year low of $30.85. TRMB’s market cap is $10.54B and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.35.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $683.5K worth of TRMB shares and purchased $24.73K worth of TRMB shares. The insider sentiment on Trimble Navigation has been negative according to 118 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trimble, Inc. engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.