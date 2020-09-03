The VP Finance & HR of XBiotech is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP Finance & HR of XBiotech (XBIT), Queena Han, exercised options to buy 57,692 XBIT shares at $4.20 a share, for a total transaction value of $242.4K.

Over the last month, Queena Han has reported another 4 Buy trades on XBIT for a total of $1.4M.

Based on XBiotech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.68 million and GAAP net loss of -$14,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $5.85 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.40 and a one-year low of $8.18. XBIT’s market cap is $543 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 1.30.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.04M worth of XBIT shares and purchased $598.1K worth of XBIT shares. The insider sentiment on XBiotech has been neutral according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

XBiotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human™ proprietary technology. Its product pipeline include oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology, and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.