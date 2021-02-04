The VP Finance & CFO of CommVault Systems (CVLT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP Finance & CFO of CommVault Systems (CVLT), Brian Carolan, sold shares of CVLT for $1.92M.

Following Brian Carolan’s last CVLT Sell transaction on February 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.2%. In addition to Brian Carolan, one other CVLT executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on CommVault Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $188 million and quarterly net profit of $1.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $176 million and had a GAAP net loss of $650K. The company has a one-year high of $65.25 and a one-year low of $24.26. CVLT’s market cap is $3.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -105.70.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.33, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products include Complete back up and recovery, Hyperscale, Activate, and Orchestrate. IT also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.