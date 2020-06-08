The VP, Finance & CFO of Aaon (AAON) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP, Finance & CFO of Aaon (AAON), Scott Asbjornson, bought shares of AAON for $1.14M.

Following Scott Asbjornson’s last AAON Buy transaction on September 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.0%. In addition to Scott Asbjornson, 10 other AAON executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Aaon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $137 million and quarterly net profit of $21.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $114 million and had a net profit of $8.76 million. The company has a one-year high of $60.00 and a one-year low of $40.48. AAON’s market cap is $3.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 47.80.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7.04M worth of AAON shares and purchased $4.81M worth of AAON shares. The insider sentiment on Aaon has been neutral according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AAON, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils. The company was founded by Norman H. Asbjornson on August 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.