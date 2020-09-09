The VP – Finance and Controller of Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP – Finance and Controller of Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI), James Britain, sold shares of CPSI for $141.9K.

In addition to James Britain, 4 other CPSI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $35.78 and a one-year low of $16.93. CPSI’s market cap is $378 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.70. Currently, Computer Programs and Systems has an average volume of 203.72K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.75, reflecting a -10.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Computer Programs and Systems has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics. The Post-acute Care EHR segment provides post-acute care EHR solution and related services for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The TruBridge segment focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete revenue cycle management solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider. The company was founded by Michael Kenny Muscat Sr. in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, AL.