The VP-Fin, CFO, Secretary of Nathan’s Famous (NATH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP-Fin, CFO, Secretary of Nathan’s Famous (NATH), Ronald Devos, sold shares of NATH for $985.7K.

In addition to Ronald Devos, one other NATH executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Nathan’s Famous’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.73 million and quarterly net profit of $3.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.33 million and had a net profit of $4.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $82.18 and a one-year low of $62.20. NATH’s market cap is $293.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.79.

The insider sentiment on Nathan’s Famous has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program; Product Licensing; Restaurant Operations; and Corporate.