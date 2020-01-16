The VP-Engineering of The York Water Company (YORW) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP-Engineering of The York Water Company (YORW), Mark S. Snyder, bought shares of YORW for $1,098.

In addition to Mark S. Snyder, 11 other YORW executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following Mark S. Snyder’s last YORW Buy transaction on October 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.4%.

Based on The York Water Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.68 million and quarterly net profit of $4.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.07 million and had a net profit of $3.68 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.72 and a one-year low of $31.07. Currently, The York Water Company has an average volume of 36.81K.

The insider sentiment on The York Water Company has been positive according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

York Water Co. engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.