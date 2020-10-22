The VP-Engineering of Badger Meter (BMI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP-Engineering of Badger Meter (BMI), Fred Begale, bought shares of BMI for $65.67K.

This recent transaction increases Fred Begale’s holding in the company by 23.47% to a total of $779.1K. Following Fred Begale’s last BMI Buy transaction on August 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 11.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $82.90 and a one-year low of $41.50. BMI’s market cap is $2.34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.30. Currently, Badger Meter has an average volume of 169.55K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $183K worth of BMI shares and purchased $65.67K worth of BMI shares. The insider sentiment on Badger Meter has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fred Begale's trades have generated a -13.1% average return based on past transactions.

Badger Meter, Inc. engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities. Flow Instrumentation products includes meters and valves sold worldwide to various industries for water and other fluids. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.