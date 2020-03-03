The VP, Ctrlr, Treasurer & CAO of Avery Dennison (AVY) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP, Ctrlr, Treasurer & CAO of Avery Dennison (AVY), Lori Bondar, bought shares of AVY for $56.43K.

This is Bondar’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Lori Bondar’s holding in the company was increased by 2.43% to a total of $2.53 million.

Based on Avery Dennison’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion and quarterly net profit of $163 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.77 billion and had a net profit of $97.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $141.09 and a one-year low of $99.00. Currently, Avery Dennison has an average volume of 578.98K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $667.2K worth of AVY shares and purchased $76.22K worth of AVY shares. The insider sentiment on Avery Dennison has been neutral according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. Its businesses include the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products.