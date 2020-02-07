The VP – CTIO of Parker Hannifin (PH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP – CTIO of Parker Hannifin (PH), Martin Maxwell, sold shares of PH for $2.5M.

Following Martin Maxwell’s last PH Sell transaction on November 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 13.1%. In addition to Martin Maxwell, 3 other PH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Parker Hannifin’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.5 billion and quarterly net profit of $204 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.47 billion and had a net profit of $312 million. The company has a one-year high of $212.05 and a one-year low of $152.18. Currently, Parker Hannifin has an average volume of 984.30K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.95M worth of PH shares and purchased $1.45M worth of PH shares. The insider sentiment on Parker Hannifin has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Martin Maxwell’s trades have generated a 0.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems.