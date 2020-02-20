The VP Corporate Operations of Diodes (DIOD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP Corporate Operations of Diodes (DIOD), Julie Holland, sold shares of DIOD for $156.5K.

Following Julie Holland’s last DIOD Sell transaction on May 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 17.8%. In addition to Julie Holland, one other DIOD executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $59.70 and a one-year low of $30.51. Currently, Diodes has an average volume of 419.00K. DIOD’s market cap is $2.53B and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.73.

The insider sentiment on Diodes has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors.