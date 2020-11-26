The VP-Corporate Controller of Conmed is Exercising Options

On November 23 it was reported that the VP-Corporate Controller of Conmed (CNMD), Terence Berge, exercised options to sell 14,040 CNMD shares at $39.87 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.43M.

Following Terence Berge’s last CNMD Sell transaction on August 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 12.5%. In addition to Terence Berge, 6 other CNMD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Conmed’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $238 million and quarterly net profit of $6.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $234 million and had a net profit of $6.97 million. CNMD’s market cap is $2.9 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -3374.30. Currently, Conmed has an average volume of 143.87K.

The insider sentiment on Conmed has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its product lines also include orthopedic surgey and general surgery. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, NY.