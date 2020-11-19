The VP, Corp. Contr of Stryker (SYK) is Selling Shares

On November 17, the VP, Corp. Contr of Stryker (SYK), William E. Berry, sold shares of SYK for $295.6K.

Following William E. Berry’s last SYK Sell transaction on September 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 16.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Stryker’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.74 billion and quarterly net profit of $621 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.59 billion and had a net profit of $466 million. The company has a one-year high of $241.53 and a one-year low of $124.54. Currently, Stryker has an average volume of 855.76K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy SYK with a $258.00 price target. Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $235.46, reflecting a -1.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Stryker has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William E. Berry’s trades have generated a -9.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stryker Corp. engages in providing medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The Medsurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling, and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.