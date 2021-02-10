The VP & COO of RBC Bearings is Exercising Options

On February 8 it was reported that the VP & COO of RBC Bearings (ROLL), Daniel Bergeron, exercised options to sell 25,000 ROLL shares at $72.83 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.5M.

Following Daniel Bergeron’s last ROLL Sell transaction on August 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 45.5%. In addition to Daniel Bergeron, one other ROLL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $189.97 and a one-year low of $77.63. Currently, RBC Bearings has an average volume of 76.07K. ROLL’s market cap is $4.56 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 45.60.

The insider sentiment on RBC Bearings has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

RBC Bearings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings. The Roller Bearings segment manufactures anti-friction products that utilize cylindrical rolling elements. The Ball Bearings segment offers high precision aerospace, airframe control, and thin section and industrial ball bearings. The Engineered Products segment consists engineered hydraulics and valves, fasteners, precision mechanical components, and machine tool collets used in aircraft and submarine applications, as well as aerospace and defense aftermarket services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Oxford, CT.