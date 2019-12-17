The VP & COO – Field Operations of Barrett Business Services is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP & COO – Field Operations of Barrett Business Services (BBSI), Gerald Blotz, exercised options to sell 5,482 BBSI shares at $13.75 a share, for a total transaction value of $498.3K.

Following Gerald Blotz’s last BBSI Sell transaction on November 06, 2014, the stock climbed by 70.0%. In addition to Gerald Blotz, 2 other BBSI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Barrett Business Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $248 million and quarterly net profit of $24.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $247 million and had a net profit of $19.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $95.64 and a one-year low of $53.10. Currently, Barrett Business Services has an average volume of 41.03K.

The insider sentiment on Barrett Business Services has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. engages in the provision of business management solutions, human resource outsourcing, and management consulting. Its services include payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, human resource administration, recruiting, and permanent placement.