The VP & Controller of Sprint (S) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP & Controller of Sprint (S), Paul Schieber, sold shares of S for $843.2K.

Following Paul Schieber’s last S Sell transaction on December 14, 2017, the stock climbed by 4.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $10.16 and a one-year low of $4.26. Currently, Sprint has an average volume of 30.09M.

Sprint Corp. is a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company operates through the Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a variety of wireless voice and data transmission services, devices and accessories, and equipment rentals from devices leased to customers.

