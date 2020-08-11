The VP & Controller of Owens Corning is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP & Controller of Owens Corning (OC), Kelly Schmidt, exercised options to sell 9,900 OC shares at $39.88 a share, for a total transaction value of $645.3K.

Following Kelly Schmidt’s last OC Sell transaction on September 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.2%. In addition to Kelly Schmidt, 2 other OC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $68.72 and a one-year low of $28.56. Currently, Owens Corning has an average volume of 942.24K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.45, reflecting a 1.6% upside.

Kelly Schmidt’s trades have generated a -15.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities. The Insulation segment provides insulating products which help customers conserve energy; provide improved acoustical performance; and offer convenience of installation and use. The Roofing segment offers laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles and other products including oxidized asphalt and roofing accessories. The company was founded on October 31, 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.