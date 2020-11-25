The VP & Controller of Keysight Technologies (KEYS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP & Controller of Keysight Technologies (KEYS), John Skinner, sold shares of KEYS for $729.4K.

Following John Skinner’s last KEYS Sell transaction on December 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.9%. In addition to John Skinner, 3 other KEYS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Keysight Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.22 billion and quarterly net profit of $217 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 billion and had a net profit of $195 million. The company has a one-year high of $118.99 and a one-year low of $77.93. KEYS’s market cap is $21.53 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.50.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $131.29, reflecting a -10.0% downside.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, Electronic Industrial Solutions Group, and Ixia Solutions Group. The Communications Solutions Group segment serves customers spanning the worldwide commercial communications end market, which includes internet infrastructure, and the aerospace, defense and government end market. The Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers test and measurement solutions across a broad set of electronic industrial end markets, focusing on high-growth applications in the automotive and energy industry and measurement solutions for semiconductor design and manufacturing, consumer electronics, education, and general electronics manufacturing. The Ixia Solutions Group segment helps customers validate the performance and security resilience of their networks, and associated applications. The company was founded by William R. Hewlett and David Packard in 1937 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.