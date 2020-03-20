The VP & Controller of Holly Energy Partners (HEP) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP & Controller of Holly Energy Partners (HEP), Kenneth Norwood, bought shares of HEP for $25.27K.

Following this transaction Kenneth Norwood’s holding in the company was increased by 8.75% to a total of $477.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $30.61 and a one-year low of $6.57. Currently, Holly Energy Partners has an average volume of 761.09K. HEP’s market cap is $1.16B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.29.

The insider sentiment on Holly Energy Partners has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kenneth Norwood's trades have generated a 7.9% average return based on past transactions.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded by 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.