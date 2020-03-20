The VP & Controller of Dynex Capital (DX) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP & Controller of Dynex Capital (DX), Jeffrey Childress, bought shares of DX for $18.2K.

This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Childress’ holding in the company by 1276.47% to a total of $1,884. In addition to Jeffrey Childress, 9 other DX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Dynex Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $41.96 million and quarterly net profit of $55.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-55,395,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $78.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.34 and a one-year low of $7.04. Currently, Dynex Capital has an average volume of 416.72K.

The insider sentiment on Dynex Capital has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.