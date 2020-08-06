The VP & Controller of Boise Cascade (BCC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP & Controller of Boise Cascade (BCC), Kelly Hibbs, sold shares of BCC for $235.2K.

Following Kelly Hibbs’ last BCC Sell transaction on August 13, 2018, the stock climbed by 4.1%. In addition to Kelly Hibbs, 2 other BCC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $50.35 and a one-year low of $20.08. BCC’s market cap is $1.75 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.40.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.50, reflecting a -3.0% downside.

Boise Cascade Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vertically-integrated wood products and building materials. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes and sells broad line of building materials, including engineered wood products, oriented strand board, plywood, lumber, and general line items such as siding, metal products, insulation, roofing, and composite decking. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.