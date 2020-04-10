The VP Controller & Chief Acct Ofr of Box is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP Controller & Chief Acct Ofr of Box (BOX), Mannie Jeff, exercised options to sell 14,787 BOX shares at $4.63 a share, for a total transaction value of $220.4K.

Based on Box’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $184 million and GAAP net loss of -$30,390,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $164 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.20 and a one-year low of $8.65.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.67, reflecting a -8.3% downside.

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in March 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.