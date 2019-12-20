The VP, Contr & CAO of Hollyfrontier (HFC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP, Contr & CAO of Hollyfrontier (HFC), John Gann, sold shares of HFC for $414.2K.

In addition to John Gann, one other HFC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $58.88 and a one-year low of $37.73. HFC’s market cap is $8.22B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.16.

The insider sentiment on Hollyfrontier has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP).