The VP, Contr & CAO of Alliance Resource (ARLP) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP, Contr & CAO of Alliance Resource (ARLP), Robert Fouch, bought shares of ARLP for $185.7K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Fouch’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $171.8K. Following Robert Fouch’s last ARLP Buy transaction on May 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $18.11 and a one-year low of $2.70. Currently, Alliance Resource has an average volume of 791.92K.

The insider sentiment on Alliance Resource has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alliance Resource Partners LP produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC. The Appalachian segment is composed of Pontiki and MC Mining complexes. The Other and Corporate segment includes marketing and administrative expenses, Mt. Vernon dock activities, coal brokerage activity, its equity investment in Mid-America Carbonates LLC and certain activities of Alliance Resource Properties. The company was founded in May 1999 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.