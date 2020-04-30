The VP, Clinical&Translational Sc of AxoGen (AXGN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP, Clinical&Translational Sc of AxoGen (AXGN), Erick Wayne Devinney, bought shares of AXGN for $683.

This recent transaction increases Erick Wayne Devinney’s holding in the company by 5.21% to a total of $463.6K. In addition to Erick Wayne Devinney, one other AXGN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on AxoGen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.16 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,038,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.43 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.23 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.85 and a one-year low of $7.16. Currently, AxoGen has an average volume of 665.50K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00, reflecting a -45.2% downside. Three different firms, including BTIG and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on AxoGen has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerves. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. Its products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.