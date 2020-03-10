The VP, Chief Compliance Officer of Federated Hermes (FHI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP, Chief Compliance Officer of Federated Hermes (FHI), Stephen Van-Meter, sold shares of FHI for $5,907.

In addition to Stephen Van-Meter, 6 other FHI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Federated Hermes’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $359 million and quarterly net profit of $79.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $307 million and had a net profit of $59.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.26 and a one-year low of $22.51. Currently, Federated Hermes has an average volume of 774.64K.

The insider sentiment on Federated Hermes has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.