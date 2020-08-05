The VP, Chief Compliance Officer of Federated Hermes (FHI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP, Chief Compliance Officer of Federated Hermes (FHI), Stephen Van-Meter, sold shares of FHI for $11.01K.

Following Stephen Van-Meter’s last FHI Sell transaction on March 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.9%.

Based on Federated Hermes’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $361 million and quarterly net profit of $81.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $321 million and had a net profit of $62.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.26 and a one-year low of $13.06. Currently, Federated Hermes has an average volume of 710.04K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00, reflecting a 1.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Federated Hermes has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.