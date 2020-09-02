The VP-Chief Accounting Officer of IDEX is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP-Chief Accounting Officer of IDEX (IEX), Michael Yates, exercised options to sell 15,397 IEX shares at $75.55 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.77M.

Following Michael Yates’ last IEX Sell transaction on November 27, 2019, the stock climbed by 18.4%. In addition to Michael Yates, 6 other IEX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $181.25 and a one-year low of $104.56. IEX’s market cap is $13.61 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 37.00. Currently, IDEX has an average volume of 234.19K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $190.29, reflecting a -5.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on IDEX has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems. The Health and Science Technologies segment includes design, production, and distribution of precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems used in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics, pneumatic components, and sealing solutions. The Fire and Safety or Diversified Products segment consist of production of firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, and lifting bags for the fire and rescue industry. The company was founded on September 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.