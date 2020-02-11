The VP Chief Accounting Officer of Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP Chief Accounting Officer of Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS), George William Krog, bought shares of AXAS for $9,906.

This recent transaction increases George William Krog’s holding in the company by 15.78% to a total of $62.81K. In addition to George William Krog, 6 other AXAS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

AXAS’s market cap is $37.23M and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.69. The company has a one-year high of $1.55 and a one-year low of $0.21.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin and Permian Basin.