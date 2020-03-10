The VP, CFO & Treas of Mdu Resources Group (MDU) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP, CFO & Treas of Mdu Resources Group (MDU), Jason Vollmer, bought shares of MDU for $32.77K.

Following this transaction Jason Vollmer’s holding in the company was increased by 9.78% to a total of $369.5K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mdu Resources Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion and quarterly net profit of $95.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.21 billion and had a net profit of $78.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.22 and a one-year low of $24.37. MDU’s market cap is $5.42B and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.04.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.