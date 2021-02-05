The VP & CFO of Sharps Compliance (SMED) is Selling Shares

On February 3, the VP & CFO of Sharps Compliance (SMED), Diana Diaz, sold shares of SMED for $822.1K.

Following Diana Diaz’s last SMED Sell transaction on June 17, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.3%. In addition to Diana Diaz, one other SMED executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Sharps Compliance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.01 million and quarterly net profit of $1.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.57 million and had a net profit of $970K. The company has a one-year high of $13.49 and a one-year low of $4.42. SMED’s market cap is $209 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 160.10.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00, reflecting a -8.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sharps Compliance has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.