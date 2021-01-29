The VP & CFO of RPM International (RPM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP & CFO of RPM International (RPM), Russell Gordon, bought shares of RPM for $517.4K.

This recent transaction increases Russell Gordon’s holding in the company by 19.23% to a total of $8.88 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on RPM International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.49 billion and quarterly net profit of $128 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.4 billion and had a net profit of $77.03 million. The company has a one-year high of $98.35 and a one-year low of $42.85. Currently, RPM International has an average volume of 681.49K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.20, reflecting a -17.6% downside. Three different firms, including BMO Capital and UBS, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RPM International, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals. The Consumer segment is comprised of rust-preventative, special purpose and decorative paints, caulks, sealants, primers, nail enamels, cement and wood care coatings, and other branded consumer products. The Specialty segment includes industrial cleansers, restoration services equipment, colorants, exterior finishes, edible coatings, and other specialty original equipment manufacturer coatings. The company was founded by Frank C. Sullivan in May 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, OH.