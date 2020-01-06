The VP & CFO of PCTEL (PCTI) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP & CFO of PCTEL (PCTI), Kevin McGowan, bought shares of PCTI for $214.8K.

Following this transaction Kevin McGowan’s holding in the company was increased by 25.42% to a total of $1.11 million. Following Kevin McGowan’s last PCTI Buy transaction on June 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PCTEL’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $23.63 million and quarterly net profit of $1.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.24 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.40 and a one-year low of $4.28. Currently, PCTEL has an average volume of 173.17K.

Starting in August 2019, PCTI received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. The firms products deployed primarily in small cells, enterprise wi-fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial internet of things. It operates through Connected Solutions and RF Solutions segments.